Thane: 51-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹46.40 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman from Thane lost Rs 46.40 lakh after falling victim to a ‘digital arrest’ fraud. Scammers posing as telecom officials and police accused her of money laundering and confined her to her home through fear tactics, including fake court proceedings.

Between November 13 and 8, the scammers induced the complainant to transfer Rs 46.40 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts in two online transactions. However, when the scammers stopped responding to the calls of the complainant from November 25, she realised that she had been duped.

She then approached the police and got an offence registered under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/