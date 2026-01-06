Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Her Building In Malad; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 52-year-old woman, identified as Fatima Turki and residing in Flat No. 1402, Solitaire Building, Makrani Pada, Malad East, allegedly died by suicide on Monday after jumping from the 14th floor of her residential building. A preliminary investigation revealed that she was mentally disturbed. The Dindoshi police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

According to the police, the woman, a homemaker, resided in Makrani Pada, Malad East. On Monday morning, around 7 am, she allegedly jumped from the gallery of her flat. She was living with her two sons and a daughter. Her husband had passed away a few years ago.

She was rushed to a trauma hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared her dead before admission. Police said there is no suspicion of foul play, and her children have not filed any complaint. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/