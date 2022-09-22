Thane: 5 stuck under debris as building slab collapses in Ulhasnagar; rescue op underway

Photo: Screen grab

A slab of Manas Tower society at Ulhasnagar camp number 5 near Kapaleshwar Mahadev Mandir collapsed on Thursday at around 2 pm.

At least five persons are said to have been stuck under the debris as the rescue operation is underway by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) and the fire brigade. A few have also been injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital.

As the slab collapsed, locals reached the spot to clear the debris after hearing the loud voices of the people stuck under it and informed the police officials.

Soon after receiving the information, police officials, along with the fire brigade and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials, reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"Five persons have been stuck under the debris, and those who are injured are being rushed to the nearby hospital," Sashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar informed.

"The five-storey building was built 25 years ago and falls under the dangerous category. There are 25 flats in the building of which 11 are vacant and only 9 flats were occupied by residents. The rescue team is undergoing operations to rescue the injured and also those who are stuck in debris amidst heavy rains."