Thane: 5, including 4 children injured after wall falls during demolition drive by BNMC 

Photo: File Image

The demolition drive by Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) on a social organisation Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz at Chauhan Colony on Tuesday turned out to be an unfortunate incident for four children and one senior citizen who were injured during the drive. During the demolition drive, the wall of the Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz marriage hall fell on a chawl, injuring four children and a senior citizen, who got stuck under the debris.

All the injured were taken to Indra Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital of BNMC and from there they were shifted to the private hospital Garib Nawaz in the Shantinagar area of Bhiwandi.

"The injured were identified as Alisha (3), Nazia (17), Nizamuddin Ansari (60), Faizan (9) and Zenab Azhar Khan (5). All are stable only Faizan (9), is serious and he will probably be shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for better treatment," informed a senior officer from BNMC.

Senior officer of encroachment department of BNMC Shaqib Kharb said, "Our encroachment department team went for checking the dilapidated part of the social organisation Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz which comes under BNMC and our team were demolishing the dilapidated part using JCB and during demolition, the wall collapsed on the chawl were three children and one senior citizen got stuck under the debris. All the four injured were taken to BNMC IGM hospital in Bhiwandi and they were later shifted to Garib Nawaz hospital in Shantinagar area of Bhiwandi where they are undergoing treatment."

Meanwhile, locals from the area are demanding action against the officer of BNMC who ordered the demolition and also the contractors carrying out the operations. They also demanded compensation for the injured.

