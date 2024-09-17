 Thane: 5 Arrested For Assaulting And Robbing 35-Year-Old Truck Driver On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
5 arrested for robbing truck driver on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Representational Image

Thane, Sep 17: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a truck driver on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the accused in connection with the incident that occurred on September 9, an official said. The accused allegedly attacked a 35-year-old truck driver who had stopped on the side of the road. They threatened and assaulted him and stole two mobile phones and Rs 23,000 cash, he said.

The accused, Rohan Naik (24), Rohidas Pawar (23), Atish Waghmare (26), Bhanish Waghbhare (35), and Shankar Waghmare (18), were apprehended from the Khopoli area of Raigad district, the official said, adding that three more accused are absconding.

article-image

Stolen property worth Rs 48,000, including mobile phones and cash, were recovered from the arrested accused, he said.

