Thane: 46-yr-old famous narrator Deepesh More killed in freak mishap |

Deepesh More, a 46-year-old emcee from Thane, who won the hearts of people from cultural, social and political circles, died on Wednesday in a tragic accident near Chinchwan, Panvel.

More was returning with his team to Thane from Mahad in his Maruti Ertiga car after the cultural programme 'Home Minister Khel Paithani', when the accident occurred near Chinchwan, Panvel.

More, a resident of the Devdaya Nagar area of Thane, had created a distinct identity for himself in the mind of the public with many programmes over several years through his event management company Parinitaj Events.

The organisation was responsible for the planning and coordination of the programmes 'Home Minister Khel Paithnicha' and Maharashtrachihi Shan Lavani' on the occasion of Shimgotsava organized by Faujdar Bhavaki Kavle at Mahad on Tuesday.

His death while he was returning to Thane after the programmes has left several people shocked. MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has expressed grief at the death of More.

"The Alibaug-Panvel Shivshahi bus was travelling on the left side of the road when its tires burst near Chinchwan and More’s car hit it from behind. More, who was critically injured, was admitted to the hospital by our officials but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His colleagues Shraddha Jadhav, Rashmi Khavanekar, and Komal Mane sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital," Palaspe traffic police officials said.

More’s death has left people of Thane feeling a sense of loss as the artist always had a smiling face and rushed to help everyone on social media.