Thane: 4-year-old dies after being swept away amid downpour | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

Thane Police and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) recovered the body of a four-year-old who was swept off from Kalwa amid heavy downpour on Thursday, September 8.

A search operation was promptly launched by the officials on Thursday but waterlogging hindered their progress and they commenced again on September 9 morning.

The four-year-old boy, identified as Aditya Maurya, was a resident of a slum in Bhaskar Nagar of Kalwa. He was swept into the drain at the compound as the slum was inundated. Police and a team of disaster management officials reached the spot after they were alerted.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane, said, "The search operation which began on Thursday resumed the following day at 8.45 am. The officials around 9.30 am found a body of a boy near Mafatlal Compund in Kalwa. The mortal remains of the minor was handed over to the Kalwa police officials who sent the body for postmortem at Thane civil hospital."