Thane: 4 men arrested as cops bust silencer-theft gang

Thane, July 16: The Kalwa police have arrested four people and have busted an inter-state gang who used to rob silencer of cars. The police after the arrest of the four have detected 25 cases and seized 25 silencers from them.

The complainant, identified as Roshni Ramakant Raut, 52, a resident of Kharegaon. Raut had parked his car MH 02 FG 4649 on public road in front of the building. Some unknown person robbed the silencer of her car, so on June 6 a case was registered at Kalwa Police Station under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian penal code.

The Kalwa police formed two different teams and started scrutinizing the CCTV footage. The team after getting a picture of the accused activity. “We further got kept getting CCTV footage from Kalwa and kept tracing till Kurla,” said a police officer.

The police said the four arrested accused are identified as Shamshuddin Shah, 21, Nadeem alias Nepali Nawab Qureshi, 21, Shamshuddin Khan, 22, and Sadam Khan, 26, all residence of Kurla. “All the four accused were arrested on July 13 and after producing in court are remanded in pol8ce custody till July 17,” said Bharat Chaudhari, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station.

The police after their arrested have detected 25 cases and seized 25 silencers worth Rs 6.50 lakhs from them. The accused have committed such theft across Mumbai, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Goa. “Shamshuddin Shah is wanted for 10 cases in Raigad district. The accused claims removing silencer was easy for them. Also, they use to take the platinum from the silencer which is sold at good price. Then again use to sell the silencer in market,” said a police officer.