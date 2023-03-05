Thane: 4 held for attacking firm manager with iron rods

Thane: Four arrested for assaulting firm manager | Pixabay

Thane: The Kalyan police crime branch unit on Saturday (March 4) arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a furniture company manager in the MIDC area of Dombivali. The accused had been identified as Pankaj Prahlad Patil, 31, Shailesh Rathod, 30, Sushant Jagtap, 27, and Mahesh Kamble, 31.

Senior inspector Kishore Shirshat of the Kalyan crime branch unit said, “Surendra Maurya, 41, was returning home from the work on his bike. When he reached Mhatre Nagar in the MIDC area, two people followed him on their bike and attacked him with iron rods, seriously injuring him before fleeing the scene.”

Police examine CCTV footage

According to Shirshat, the crime branch team examined CCTV footage of the spot where Maurya was attacked and saw two people roaming in the area. The team also received information about the location of the suspects in Dombivali. “We increased surveillance in the area and arrested the two suspects,” he said.

Shirshat added that Patil is a contractor and worked with the furniture company where Maurya was the manager. He was upset over Maurya giving the work to another contractor and attacked him as a result. “Patil and Rathod, who is also a contractor, hired Jadhav and Kamble to kill Maurya,” informed a police officer.

Meanwhile, Shirshat confirmed that the four suspects are history sheeters. “Patil has three cases registered against him at Manpada and Narpoli police stations. Jagtap has five cases registered at Narpoli, Manpada and Kolsewadi police stations while Rathod has four cases at Narpoli and Manpada, and Mahesh has two cases at Dharavi and Nagpada police stations,” he said.