Thane: 4 Booked For Stealing Material Worth ₹1.61 Crore From Construction Site

The incident was reported in May, however the accused have now been identified and booked.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Representative Image

Thane: Thane Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly stealing material worth Rs 1.61 crore from the construction site of a company in Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, he said.

The accused were identified as Parag Suresh Sawant, former assistant manager (administration) of the company where the construction work was going on, Shiva Shinge, electrician Rajkumar Berva and scrap dealer Bablu Sonke, he said.

Official's statement

"Sawant had forged the signature of the company's vice president on a letterhead and prepared a fake gate pass, following which the material was taken out of the construction site and then sold to the scrap dealer. The material comprised costly items including fans, doors, electrical fittings, indoor and outdoor compressors, panels, UPS sets," the official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by a company representative, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 381 (committing theft in respect of any property in the possession of one's master or employer) 467, 468, 471 (pertaining to forgery).

