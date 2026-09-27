Thane: 39 Groups To Launch Sagari Bhumiputra Mahasangh On September 29, Coastal Rights In Focus | VIDEO

Suresh Mhatre, founder of the Sagari Bhumiputra Mahasangh, speaks about the rights and concerns of indigenous coastal communities in Maharashtra | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 26, 2026: Bringing together 39 organisations representing the interests of indigenous communities in Maharashtra’s coastal belt, the Sagari Bhumiputra Mahasangh will be formally launched at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane on September 29. NCP (SP) national president Sharad Pawar and Bal Yogi Sadanand Maharaj are scheduled to attend the event as chief guests.

The announcement was made by Mahasangh founder and MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, at a press conference on Saturday. Mahasangh general secretary Nilesh Patil, vice-president Atul Mhatre and office-bearers of the 39 participating organisations were also present.

आगरी कोळी कराडी कुणबी आदिवासी भंडारी आणि बारा बलुतेदारांचा….

सागरी भूमिपुत्र महासंघ स्थापना सोहळा!



दिनांक: मंगळावर दिनांक २९ सप्टेंबर २०२६,

वेळ सकाळी: ९ ते १.००

ठिकाण: राम गणेश गडकरी रंगायतन, तलाव पाळी जवळ, ठाणे pic.twitter.com/78QSofkXPb — Balya Mama - Suresh Rekha Gopinath Mhatre (@MeBalyaMama) September 26, 2026

Coastal Communities’ Rights

The new platform has been formed to raise issues concerning the rights, livelihoods and development of indigenous residents of five coastal districts: Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Addressing the press conference, MP Mhatre said that while the land and coastal areas in these districts had witnessed extensive development, the original inhabitants had not benefited proportionately.

He said several long-pending issues, including the rights of villages and Koliwadas, the naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai’s slum redevelopment policy needed to be addressed.

Livelihood Concerns

According to Mhatre, government and infrastructure projects have repeatedly affected the traditional livelihoods of local communities. He cited the closure of traditional sand-mining activities in the Mumbra area and the development of a beach there, saying the change had affected the livelihood of people dependent on the traditional activity.

The Mahasangh has demanded that local residents should have the first right to conduct commercial activities at the proposed beach.

The organisation has also questioned the disparity in development policies affecting established settlements of indigenous communities. It has raised the issue of additional Floor Space Index (FSI) for people who have been living in these settlements for generations and sought accelerated development of Koliwadas and village areas.

Airport Naming Demand

Another major demand is the immediate naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport after Loknete D.B. Patil, a long-standing demand associated with sections of the local community.

Mhatre said the Mahasangh would not function as a platform of any particular political party. Instead, he said, it would work collectively for the rights and interests of Agri, Koli, tribal and Bara Balutedar communities, including traditional artisans and workers living across the coastal belt.

Tribal Artist To Be Honoured

The inaugural programme will also feature the felicitation of renowned tribal artist Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, who was recently honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to traditional tribal folk art and Tarpa music. He will be presented with the Mahasangh’s ‘Sagari Ratna’ award at the event.

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39 Organisations On One Platform

The Mahasangh brings together several organisations working on social, community and local development issues across the region. These include the Agri-Koli Youth Foundation (Navi Mumbai), Agri Koli Medicos, Bhumiputra Mahasangh, Chandani Koliwada Gavthan Sanvardhan Samiti (Thane), Agri Samajik Vikas Sanstha (Wagbil), Shetkari Sanghatana (Balkum), Sarvapakshiya Yuva Morcha (Dombivli), Agri Koli Sahitya Parishad, Bhumiputra Foundation (Vasai), Agri Ekta Sanghatana (Mira-Bhayandar), 27 Gaon Sangharsh Samiti, Uran Samajik Sanstha and Local Project Affected Persons’ Organisation (Ulwe), among others.