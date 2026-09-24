Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre Felicitates Teachers, Says Educators Shape Nation’s Future | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country by nurturing students with knowledge, discipline and a sense of responsibility, said Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, at an Ideal Teacher Felicitation Ceremony organised by the Bhiwandi Panchayat Samiti.

Mhatre said the sincerity and commitment with which teachers educate and guide students ultimately contribute to building the nation’s future. Recalling his own educational journey, he said he had studied at a Zilla Parishad school and that the education he received there provided him with a strong foundation for his future.

Teachers honoured for contribution

While acknowledging the growing importance of English-medium schools, Mhatre stressed that Zilla Parishad schools continue to play a vital role, particularly in rural areas. He also underlined the importance of discipline among students and respect for teachers.

“Teachers are the ones who shape the future of the country. I bow before their contribution and consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to honour them,” Mhatre said.

During the programme, eight teachers were felicitated for their contribution to education. The awardees were Preeti Bhoir of Vadunvghar, Devyani Patil of Shelar, Manisha Pawar of Kuhe, Reshma Aryamane of Dapode, Suvarna Thakare of Madoshi, Geeta Chaskar of Kosimbhi, Sharmila Patil of Akloli and Nandu Naik of Vadpe.

Students who performed well in the scholarship examination — Tripti Bhoir, Srishti Patil and Ismat Sheikh — were also felicitated.

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Schools recognised under campaign

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala’ campaign, Parivali Zilla Parishad School secured first place, Pali-Kiravali Zilla Parishad School stood second and Pilanzhe Budruk Zilla Parishad School finished third in the local self-government institutions category.

In the private management category, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyalaya, Dhamangaon, secured first place, Athgaon Vidyamandir, Kon, stood second and All Saints High School, Bhavale, finished third.

Panchayat Samiti Administrator and Block Development Officer Govind Ghorpade, former Panchayat Samiti chairman Vikas Bhoir, Balaram Karale, Sharad Patil and Krishna Wakade were among those present, along with a large number of teachers and dignitaries.

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