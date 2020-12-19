Thane: 34-year-old man from Malvani killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle

A 34-year-old man from Malvani in Mumbai was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Ghodbunder Road in Thane city early on Saturday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 3 am, Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

The victim, Sarfaraz Khan, was going on his two-wheeler when he was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle. Khan died on the spot, he said.

His body was sent to the civil hospital here for post-mortem, Kasarwadavali police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle in this connection, police said.