Thane: 33-year-old arrested for harassing wife and demanding dowry

The Mumbra police have arrested a 33-year-old man for harassing his wife for dowry. The 26-year-old woman committed suicide over the harassment and continous demand for dowry.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Satendra Omprakash Singh 33, a resident of Narayan Nagar in Diva. Singh got married to Aanchal before 2019 and since then they were staying in Diva.

The police said the complainant is identified as Lalmansingh Rajbahadur Singh 50, is based from Uttar Pradesh and claims the harassment was done from 2019 till August 12, when she committed suicide. "The accused Satendra claimed that aanchal father had given less dowry during marriage. Now he has to take a flat in Diva and needs some cash. But Aanchal's father refused the cash. Later Satendra started harassing her mentally and physically over the same. In 2019 Aanchal's father transferred Rs 50,000 and in August 2020 he again gave him Rs 40,000. But then too the harassment was continuously going on over and over again demanding for dowry," said a police officer.

The police said getting frustrated for the regular harassment Aanchal took the extreme step and committed suicide on August 12 by hanging herself at the house. The Mumbra police earlier registered an accidental death report. Later, after her father approached the police and revealed the fact they registered a dowry death case.

The Mumbra police have registered a case under section 304 (B) (Dowry death) of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a case and have arrested the accused who is in custody. Further investigation is going on," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 08:06 PM IST