Bhiwandi: Three arrested for killing 20-year-old over petty issue

The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested three people for killing a man over some dispute. The deceased passed a comment saying Lambu to the accused who in anger then stabbed with sharp weapon.

The police said the deceased is identified as Azgar Manzoor Shaikh, 20. On August 9, 2021, Azgar was standing along with his friends near New Azad Nagar in Bhiwandi. Azgar was standing along with Akash Pawar, Shadab and Nazir Papadwala. "By seeing a woman and four people passing on the road. Azgar passed a comment saying 'Kya bolta hai Lambu'. Getting angry for comment the four came running near him and assaulted him. Meanwhile, one of them known as Lambu took a sharp weapon and stabbed Azgar in his stomach and chest and killed him," said a police officer.

The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi then registered a case on August 10, under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Shanti Nagar police formed a team and started the investigation to trace the accused. The police team received clues about the accused about to leave for their hometown in Madhyapradesh. Accordingly, as soon as they reached Kalyan Railway station the police team arrested them.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Tausif alias Lambu Mohammed Mujawar Ansari 21, Mohammed Taufiq Ansari 20 and Mohammed Qurshid alias Munna Ansari 20. "All the three were produced in court and remanded in police custody," said a police officer from Shanti Nagar police station.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:47 PM IST