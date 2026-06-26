Thane: 32nd Mayor's Monsoon Marathon To Return This August After Seven-Year Hiatus

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar announced the return of the city's Mayor's Monsoon Marathon after a seven-year break | File Photo

Thane, June 25: Following a seven-year hiatus, the prestigious Thane Mayor’s Monsoon Marathon is set to make a grand comeback this August. The official announcement was made by Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar on Thursday during a high-level preparatory meeting held at the Late Arvind Pendse Hall.

The annual flagship event was last organised in 2019. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Pimpalolkar noted that the return of an elected Mayor to the civic body after seven years marks a significant milestone, ensuring that this year's 32nd edition will be celebrated with immense enthusiasm and on a grand scale.

Joint Organisation Underway

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, and senior political leaders, including Pawan Kadam (Shiv Sena) and Najib Mulla (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction), alongside senior civic officials.

The 32nd edition is being jointly organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Thane District Athletics Association.

To ensure seamless coordination, a dedicated Marathon Cell will soon be set up at the TMC headquarters. Mayor Pimpalolkar has directed officials to ensure world-class preparations to accommodate a large number of state- and national-level athletes, along with local citizens.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasised inclusivity for the city-wide event, instructing the public relations team to undertake extensive awareness campaigns across all sections of society. The event is expected to witness participation from diverse professional groups, including doctors, lawyers, Bollywood and regional actors, as well as former public representatives and retired civic officials.

Race Categories Announced

According to Deputy Commissioner Meenal Palande, the event will feature multiple categories for both professional runners and local participants:

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While the final date of the marathon will be announced shortly, registrations are expected to open soon on the official civic portal.

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