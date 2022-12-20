e-Paper Get App
Thane: 32-year-old booked for attempt to murder over renovation work at row house in Kalyan

The accused has been identified as Mahendra Desaikar (32) a resident of Baravegaon in Kalyan.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Picture for representation
Thane: A 32-year-old man from Khadakpada in Kalyan has been booked by the Khadakpada police for attempt to murder of a 32-year-old man over renovation work at row house in Baravegaon in Kalyan (West) on Sunday, December 18 at around 9:30pm.

The accused and victim are neighbours, having a dispute, says police

Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station said, " The complainant Vishesh Manik Mirkute (32) was attacked by the the accused Mahindra Desaikar (32) on Sunday at around 9:30pm over the renovation work happening at Baravegaon in Kalyan. The accused and the victim are neighbours and they were having a dispute over the renovation work from last few days. On Sunday Desaikar attempt a murder on Mirkute by hitting him with sharp weapons on his head and tried to kill him. The accused also abused the victim mother and wife."

Patil further added, " As per the complaint lodged by the victim we have registered a case against Desaikar under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and further investigating the case."

The victim treatment is underway at Mira Hospital in Kalyan.

