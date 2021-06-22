Thane: 31-year-old man stabbed to death in Ulhasnagar, accused arrested

Thane: The Central line police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing his 31-year-old brother-in-law in Ulhasnagar of Thane district.

The accused was identified as Roshan Jadhav (21) had come to the deceased's place to sort things between him and his wife.

The police said the incident took place on Monday late night at Subhash Nagar in Ulhasnagar camp number 3, where the deceased identified as Sachin Khedekar (31), resides with his wife Shubhangi (27). According to the police, Sachin was an alcohol addict and used to frequently fight with and assaulting his wife.

On Monday too he started assaulting his wife. Hearing the screams Rohan who stays nearby came to sort the dispute. Meanwhile, Sachin had a knife to threaten his wife. But instead he attacked Roshan, who saved himself. Roshan then took the same knife and attacked Sachin, who later died on the spot. "Sachin's body was sent for postmortem at Central hospital in Ulhasnagar", said a police officer.



S. Suradkar, Senior Police Inspector, Central police station, confirmed about a murder case been registered and said, "We have arrested the accused who currently is in police custody".