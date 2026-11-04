Thane: 30-Year-Old Man Rescued After Getting Stranded On SATIS Bridge Canopy Near Railway Station | VIDEO

Thane civic disaster management and fire brigade teams safely brought down the stranded man using ladders and rescue equipment | File Photo

Thane, November 4, 2026: Emergency services safely rescued a 30-year-old man who was found stranded on the canopy roof of the SATIS (Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme) bridge near Thane Railway Station (West) on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.58 am on November 4, 2026.

#WATCH | Man Rescued After Being Stranded on SATIS Bridge Canopy Near Thane Station Reported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #ThaneRescue https://t.co/BvMDWOc4Xl — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 4, 2026

Upon receiving the alert, a joint rescue team comprising personnel from the Disaster Management Cell equipped with a utility vehicle, Fire Brigade personnel with a fire tender, and officers from the Thane Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot.

Rescue Operation At SATIS Bridge

Using ladders and safety equipment, the Fire Brigade and Disaster Management team conducted a swift operation and safely brought down the individual, identified as Ram Ingole (30).

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Following the successful rescue, Mr Ingole was handed over to the Thane Nagar Police for further investigation and to ascertain how he managed to scale the high structural canopy. No injuries were reported during the incident.

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