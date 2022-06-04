Thane: 3 months after lawyer’s mother robbed at knifepoint, 3 held in Bhiwandi

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Thane: Three history-sheeters were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a 900 gm gold chain from the mother of a Bhiwandi-based lawyer, while holding the elderly at knife point.

According to the Nizampura police, five accused sneaked into the lawyer’s house on March 2 and committed the offence, which was caught on CCTV. Subsequently, a case was filed and a probe initiated. However, the accused managed to evade the cops for three months.

On Wednesday, Bhiwandi crime branch unit 2 received a tip-off that one of the accused Rahul Khanjode will be coming to Bhiwandi to meet someone. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was apprehended. Further, his interrogation led to the arrest of two other accused – Umesh Dashrath Ghatal and Aakash Kailash Ghatal.

Crime branch senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad said, “We have recovered a bike without a number plate from Ghatals. Their initial interrogation has revealed that the three have been booked in several cases of theft in Kharegaon, Padgha, Shahapur and Mokhada villages of Thane district.” Further probe is underway to recover the stolen booty, he added.