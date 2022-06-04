Thane: 3 arrested for breaking into lawyer's house, robbing his mother's gold chain

3 arrested for breaking into lawyer's house, robbing his mother's gold chain | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Nizampura police station has, after three months of registering the case of robbery against three unidentified persons, succeeded in arresting them on June 1, 2022 after receiving information from the sources.

The three accused robbed a gold chain weighing 900 grams from the lawyer's house in Bhiwandi in March.

Earlier on March 2, 2022 a lawyer named Ajay Patil from Bhiwandi reported a robbery case against five persons.

According to Patil, five persons allegedly entered his house from the back door and held his mother at knife point and looted a gold chain of around 900 grams which she was wearing.

The robbery incident was recorded on CCTV after which Nizampura police station registered a case, however police were unable to find the accused for three months.

Later on June 1, 2022, the Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit-2 arrested three persons for the same robbery.

Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit-2 said, " the five unidentified persons during the robbery at lawyers Patil house snatched all the jewellery which Patil's mother was wearing. First the robber came from the back door of the house and checked the office which was made in the house but couldn't find anything. Later, however, when Patil's mother came out, they robbed her. On seeing this her daughter-in-law raised an alarm and called the neighbours but till that time the accused escaped."

Gaikwad further added, " During the investigation we identified only three of the five accused and started searching for them. On June 1,2022 a team from the Crime Branch received information that one of the accused Rahul Khanjode will be coming to Bhiwandi to meet someone. Accordingly the team of Nizampura police station and Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit-2 two was formed under the guidance of senior police inspector who laid a trap and arrested Rahul Khanjode.

After arresting Khanjode when we interrogated him he confessed to the crime and also revealed his accomplices in the crime. On June 2 the Nizampura police arrested Rahul Khanjode and other two partners Umesh Dashrath Ghatal and Aakash Kailash Ghatal both the residents of Bandregaoan in Shahapur district.

We have recovered a Honda Shine model bike without number plate from both Umesh Ghatal and Aakash Ghatal. During initial interrogation from all the three accused we came to know from them that they are involved in several cases of theft in Kharegaon, Padgha, Shahapur and Mokhada village of Thane district. Cases under various IPC sections have been lodged against them at several police stations."

Gaikwad concluded by saying that, " We are further investigating the case and also finding out where all the stolen items have been kept by them and we will be trying to recover it on a priority basis."

