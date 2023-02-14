Thane: 28-year-old man dies by suicide in Panchpakhadi's Shaheed Udyan

Thane: A 28-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself with the help of a muffler in a public park at Panchpakhadi in Thane on Tuesday, February 14 at around 6 am, informed the regional disaster management cell officer on Tuesday.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 6 am about a 28-year-old man committed dying by hanging himself at Shaheed Park in Thane. The body was found by a security guard of the park. The security guard informed us and also the Naupada police station. Our team reached the spot and brought down the body and handed it over to the Naupada police officials. As per the information from eye witness, the deceased lived near Shaheed Park area and he was depressed from last few days."

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector of Naupada police station, said, "A 28-year-old man named Nagendra Yadav died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree with the help of a muffler at Shaheed Udyan of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at Panchpakhadi in Thane on Tuesday morning. The reason for Nagendra's suicide is yet to be known. We haven't found any suicide note from his possession. We have sent the deceased body at Thane civil hospital for post-mortem. We have registered the accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigating the case."

