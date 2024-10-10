 Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspected Infidelity In Ambernath, Police Launch Manhunt
The accused has been identified as Vicky Londhe, a labourer in a private company, who lived with his wife, a one-year-old son, and his sister in the building in Ambernath. Londhe got married to his wife three years ago. The incident took place in Palegaon village of Ambernath on Tuesday evening when Londhe returned home and started quarreling with them.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
article-image
Thane police are searching for a man who allegedly killed his wife in Ambernath by slitting her throat over suspected infidelity | Representational photo

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp knife suspected to be due to her illicit affairs in Ambernath on Tuesday. The police have launched a manhunt for him.

The police said that the accused was alone. He started a verbal argument with his wife over suspected of fidelity, which escalated to assaulting her. The accused took a knife from the kitchen and slit her throat. After killing his wife, he closed the door from outside and fled the spot. The accused's sister and his son were out of the home. His sister saw him when he was going somewhere.

After that, the sister returned home, found the door was closed, and screaming for her sister in law but did not open the door. She alerted the neighbors, rushed to the spot, and unlocked the door, found her lying in a pool of blood on the home floor. They alerted the local police about it. The police took her body to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

article-image

Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Patil from Shivaji Nagar Police Station, "We formed two teams to nab the accused. We activated the informers and sought aid of technical intelligence in this matter." A case was lodged under the charge of murder against londhe.

