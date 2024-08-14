Thane: 25-Year-Old Unmarried Woman Found Hanging From Iron Bar At Her House In Koliwada; Cops Suspect Suicide

Representative Image

Thane: The body of a 25-year-old woman has been found hanging at a room in a chawl in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere said.

Details Revealed By An Official From The Kopri Fire Station On The Incident

An official from Kopri Fire station said they received a call at around 10 pm on Monday from some occupants of the chawl (row tenement), located at Koliwada in Thane (East), about foul smell emanating from a locked house there.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot, cut open the house lock, and found a woman, who was unmarried, hanging from an iron bar in a room, he said, adding the deceased was a tenant at the chawl.

Mortal Remains Sent For Postmortem & Case Registered

After being alerted, the Kopri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.