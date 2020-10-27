Thane: 23-year-old man dies after bike skids near Kolshet creek

Thane: A 23-year-old man died after his bike skid on a road near Kolshet creek in Thane.

The incident occurred during on Sunday evening near Regency colony, behind pipeline road, towards Kolshet creek in Thane.

"Jayesh Rajesh Jadhav, 23, a resident of Ram Maruti road in Thane, was riding on his bike (KT MMH 03-DN 3541). While plying through the pipeline road, Jadhav lost his control as his bike and skid over the speed breaker at the last turn towards the Kolshet creek," said police official.

"Jadhav fell off his bike, causing serious head injuries. The passers-by informed the police and shifted to Thane's civil hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival," added official.