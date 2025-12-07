 Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Using Fake Railway Pass On Dadar–Ambernath Fast AC Local
Police in Thane arrested a 20-year-old man for using a fake railway pass while travelling on a Dadar–Ambernath AC local. When a ticket inspector checked his pass, the digital pass shown via WhatsApp was found to be forged. He was taken to the GRP station, where he claimed a friend had sent it to him. He has been booked for cheating and forgery.

Sunday, December 07, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Using Fake Railway Pass On Dadar–Ambernath Fast AC Local

Thane: Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly travelling on a fake railway pass generated through the UTS mobile ticketing app, officials said on Sunday.

The man was travelling on a Dadar-Ambernath fast AC local train on Friday when the travelling ticket inspector asked him to show his ticket.

The accused showed a digital railway pass on his mobile phone's WhatsApp and it was later found to be fake, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

He was offloaded at Thane station and brought to the GRP police station for further inquiry.

During questioning, the man claimed that a friend forwarded the fake pass to him on WhatsApp, the official said.

The man was later arrested and booked on charges of cheating and forgery, the police added.

