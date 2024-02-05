 Thane: 20-Acre Grand Central Park To Be Inaugurated On February 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 20-Acre Grand Central Park To Be Inaugurated On February 8

Thane: 20-Acre Grand Central Park To Be Inaugurated On February 8

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi conducted a tour of the park on Monday and explained the facilities to the media.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | X

A 20-acre park developed by the civic authorities will be inaugurated in the Kolshet area of Maharashtra's Thane city on February 8, an official said on Monday.

Situated amidst the Ulhas River Creek and Sanjay Gandhi National Sanctuary, the Grand Central Park will house 3,500 diverse tree species and offer recreational spaces.

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi conducted a tour of the park on Monday and explained the facilities to the media.

The project has been developed under the Thane Municipal Corporation's Suvidha Plot Development Project, the official said.

Read Also
Video: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reprimands Officials At Thane-Mulund Toll Plaza After Being Stuck In...
article-image

As per a release issued by the civic authorities, the Grand Central Park features a Mughal Garden, Chinese, Moroccan and Japanese-themed parks, along with a jogging track, skating yard and dedicated spaces for yoga. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Directs Chalet Hotels To Pay ₹25 Lakh Compensation To Former Driver Terminated...

Bombay High Court Directs Chalet Hotels To Pay ₹25 Lakh Compensation To Former Driver Terminated...

Mumbai Real Estate Giants Flock To Ayodhya As Property Prices Surge 179% Post Ram Mandir Ceremony

Mumbai Real Estate Giants Flock To Ayodhya As Property Prices Surge 179% Post Ram Mandir Ceremony

Mumbai: Chembur Residents Take To Streets, Assess Walkability Amid Hawker Encroachments & Footpath...

Mumbai: Chembur Residents Take To Streets, Assess Walkability Amid Hawker Encroachments & Footpath...

Mumbai: St Joseph High School In Wadala Celebrates 107th Annual Day, Over 500 Students Give...

Mumbai: St Joseph High School In Wadala Celebrates 107th Annual Day, Over 500 Students Give...

Thane: 20-Acre Grand Central Park To Be Inaugurated On February 8

Thane: 20-Acre Grand Central Park To Be Inaugurated On February 8