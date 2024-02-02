 Video: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reprimands Officials At Thane-Mulund Toll Plaza After Being Stuck In Long Traffic Jam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reprimands Officials At Thane-Mulund Toll Plaza After Being Stuck In Long Traffic Jam

Video: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reprimands Officials At Thane-Mulund Toll Plaza After Being Stuck In Long Traffic Jam

As per reports, the incident took place while the MNS supremo along with his party leaders Nitin Sardesai and Bala Nandgaonkar was returning from Nashik to Mumbai.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
X

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter Friday) on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was seen reprimanding officials at the Thane-Mulund toll plaza after his convoy was stuck in a long traffic jam in the evening. 

In the purported video of the incident posted on X, Thackeray can be seen giving a warning to the toll officials, strongly disapproving of their alleged inability to control heavy influx of vehicles. 

Watch the video here:

Thackeray asks party workers to clear the jam

As per reports, the incident took place while the MNS supremo along with his party leaders Nitin Sardesai and Bala Nandgaonkar was returning from Nashik to Mumbai. After being stuck in the long traffic jam at the toll plaza, Thackeray got down from this car and scolded the employees. Later, he asked his party workers to clear the jam. 

Read Also
'If You Don't Improve...': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Irked By Massive Jam At Khalapur, Threatens...
article-image

This is not the first incident when the MNS chief did something like this. Earlier in January, he cleared a long traffic jam at the Kolhapur toll plaza, videos of which went viral on social media. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TB Eradication Programme: MBMC Bags 2nd Spot In Maharashtra

TB Eradication Programme: MBMC Bags 2nd Spot In Maharashtra

'Only 19 Structures At Air India Colony To Be Razed': Adani-Controlled Mumbai Airport Authority...

'Only 19 Structures At Air India Colony To Be Razed': Adani-Controlled Mumbai Airport Authority...

Mumbai: NRI Duped Of ₹72 Lakh While Trying To Buy Flat, Builder Booked

Mumbai: NRI Duped Of ₹72 Lakh While Trying To Buy Flat, Builder Booked

Mumbai News: BMC’s ‘Zero Prescription Policy’ To Provide Medicines For Free At Hospitals From...

Mumbai News: BMC’s ‘Zero Prescription Policy’ To Provide Medicines For Free At Hospitals From...

Massive Boost For Maharashtra Railways: Interim Budget Allocates ₹15,554 Cr

Massive Boost For Maharashtra Railways: Interim Budget Allocates ₹15,554 Cr