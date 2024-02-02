Video: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reprimands Officials At Thane-Mulund Toll Plaza After Being Stuck In Long Traffic Jam

X

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter Friday) on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was seen reprimanding officials at the Thane-Mulund toll plaza after his convoy was stuck in a long traffic jam in the evening.

In the purported video of the incident posted on X, Thackeray can be seen giving a warning to the toll officials, strongly disapproving of their alleged inability to control heavy influx of vehicles.

Thackeray asks party workers to clear the jam

As per reports, the incident took place while the MNS supremo along with his party leaders Nitin Sardesai and Bala Nandgaonkar was returning from Nashik to Mumbai. After being stuck in the long traffic jam at the toll plaza, Thackeray got down from this car and scolded the employees. Later, he asked his party workers to clear the jam.

This is not the first incident when the MNS chief did something like this. Earlier in January, he cleared a long traffic jam at the Kolhapur toll plaza, videos of which went viral on social media.