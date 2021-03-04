Thane: 2 women held for jewellery theft

Police have arrested two women for allegedly stealing jewellery from shops in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai, an official said.

On February 23, the accused stole jewellery worth Rs 3.27 lakh from a shop on Gokhale Road here after diverting the attention of the salesmen, Thane's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Avinash Ambure told reporters on Wednesday.

Following a probe into the case, the police arrested the two women, aged 26 and 34, in Thane last Friday, he said.

During their interrogation, the police came to know that they were also involved in the theft of jewellery worth Rs 1.65 lakh from a shop in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, he said.

Stolen valuables worth Rs 4.92 lakh were recovered from them, the official said.

The two women were also allegedly involved in such thefts in Kolhapur and Pune districts, he added.