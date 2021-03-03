Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap questioned by Income Tax Department officials in Pune: Report

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films.

While offices and residences of Kashyap and Pannu in Mumbai were being searched in the raids, the Income Tax Department questioned the actor-director duo in Pune, reported NDTV.

The duo is currently shooting for their forthcoming film 'Dobaaraa'.

Kashyap's upcoming directorial marks the duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as a producer.