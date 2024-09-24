 Thane: 2 Vehicles Catch Fire Near Crematorium In Wagle Estate, No Injuries Reported; Video
On Tuesday early morning, a Maruti WagonR and a Tempo parked on the road near a crematorium in Thane's prime locality Wagle Estate caught fire. Thane police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire, informed the disaster management cell.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Two vehicles caught fire in Thane |

Thane: On Tuesday early morning, two four-wheelers parked on the road near a crematorium in Thane's Wagle Industrial Estate caught fire. The incident took place around 4 am and the blaze was doused after 50 minutes of fighfighting. No injuries were reported in the mishap.

The video of the two vehicles on the fire in one of the prime localities of Thane has surfaced on the internet. The road where the mishap took place is located near Omega Business Park opposite Wagle Estate police station.

As per the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, at 4.08 am on Tuesday morning the incident of two four-wheelers parked on the road near a crematorium in Kamgar Naka, Wagle Estate, Thane (West) was reported. Immediately police personnel, fire bridage and a rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot.

The vehicles which caught fire were- a small Tempo (MH 48 CB 9853) and Maruti WagonR (MH 01 CJ 6702). Owners of the both vehicles are not known yet. Both the vehicles have even damaged in the mishap, informed the civic body.

The fire was doused at 4.50 am and situation is under control.

In another disaster on Tuesday early morning, five vehicles were damaged after a huge tree collapsed in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area. The incident took place at Manav Mandir Road in Malabar Hill and three cars and two bikes are damaged as they were crushed below the collapsed tree.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

