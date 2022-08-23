Thane: 2 minors booked for stealing 22 cell phones and 10 bicycles

Representative Image |

Thane: The Ramnagar police in Dombivali detained two minors from the area for stealing 22 cell phones and 10 bicycles worth Rs 3 lakh. The police have recovered the loot from their possession and officials are now investigating to ascertain whether the duo was involved in other incidents of theft.

Assistant police inspector Yogesh Sanap from Ramnagar police station said cases of bicycle and cell phone thefts were increasing in their jurisdiction. Recently, a case was registered regarding the theft of two relatively expensive bicycles.

“Our team, along with a crime branch team, was patrolling the Nandivali area in Dombivali on Saturday (August 20). We spotted the duo riding a bicycle. When we questioned them about the bicycle, both replied that they had stolen it. We then checked their pockets and found an expensive cell phone,” Sanap said.

The minors – aged 15 and 17 years – were then taken to the Ramnagar police station along with the stolen bicycle.

“We called the parents of both minors and interrogated them in front them. Both confessed that they had stolen a total of 22 mobile phones from a house in Ayre village of Dombivali, along with 10 bicycles from various parts of the city,” Sanap said, adding that the police have also obtained CCTV footage of the area from where the bicycles were stolen.

Both the boys have been sent to a remand home.

