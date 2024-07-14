 Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva

Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva

Two persons, Ankit Singh (28) and Sonam Singh (26), were injured and admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa where they were undergoing treatment, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Thane: A man and a woman were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room in their house fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

About The Incident

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in the house located in a seven-storey unauthorised building, which is around 10 years old, in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The occupants of the house, located on the seventh floor, were asleep when the ceiling plaster of a bedroom fell, he said.

Read Also
Thane: 7 Under-17 Players Injured After Terrace Roof Collapses On Football Turf
article-image

Two persons, Ankit Singh (28) and Sonam Singh (26), were injured and admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Civic engineers will soon take a call on the building, the official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva

Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva

Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Sustains Bullet Injury During Suicide Attempt In Ulhasnagar; Faces Charges...

Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Sustains Bullet Injury During Suicide Attempt In Ulhasnagar; Faces Charges...

Man Tampers With Passport To Hide Thailand Trips From Wife, Gets Arrested At Mumbai Airport

Man Tampers With Passport To Hide Thailand Trips From Wife, Gets Arrested At Mumbai Airport

20 Years On, Sebi Case Jurisdiction Unclear In 2001 Stock Rigging Matter

20 Years On, Sebi Case Jurisdiction Unclear In 2001 Stock Rigging Matter

Nagpur Rash Driving Video: 2 Killed As Drunk Youth Returning From B'Day Party Rams Car Into Fence...

Nagpur Rash Driving Video: 2 Killed As Drunk Youth Returning From B'Day Party Rams Car Into Fence...