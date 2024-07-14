Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva

Representational Image |

Thane: A man and a woman were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room in their house fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

About The Incident

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in the house located in a seven-storey unauthorised building, which is around 10 years old, in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The occupants of the house, located on the seventh floor, were asleep when the ceiling plaster of a bedroom fell, he said.

Two persons, Ankit Singh (28) and Sonam Singh (26), were injured and admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Civic engineers will soon take a call on the building, the official said.