Thane: 2 held with 34 kg of marijauna worth Rs 8.54 lakhs

Thane: The Thane crime branch Unit-5 (Wagle estate) arrested two people and seized 34 kilograms marijauna worth Rs 8.54 lakh from their possession. The police said, the marijauna was smuggled from Orissa to Maharashtra and that they are trying to establish the link over it.



Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Unit 5 of Thane crime branch received information about marijuana being smuggled. Accordingly, on September 2, a trap was laid near Ghodbunder road in Thane by Anil Survase, assistant police inspector and the crime branch sleuths.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Prashant Naik, 30, a resident of Orissa and Arman Patel. 35, a resident of Badlapur in Thane.

"We have found 34 kilogram marijauna worth Rs 8.54 lakh from their possession. Naik brought the marjauna from Orissa and was about to sell it to Patel. We are checking the details about the smuggling syndicate from Orissa to Maharashtra. We are also checking from last how many years he was bringing the drugs from Orissa," said Ghodke.

A case has been registered at Kasarvadavli police station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "The two accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 9," added Ghodke.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Son of music director held with 1 kg Manali charas worth Rs 50 lakhs

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 08:34 PM IST