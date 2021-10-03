e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 06:45 PM IST

Thane: 2 held for running IPL betting racket

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Two people were arrested for allegedly operating a cricket betting racket from a hotel room in Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The two were held on a tip off on Saturday while an Indian Premier League game was underway, Senior Inspector Vikas Godke of Crime Branch Unit V (Wagle Estate) told PTI.

Cellphones and other equipment have been seized from accused Kamlesh Jaiswal and Ratnesh Pande, both residents of Mulund in Mumbai, he said.

Chitalsar police has registered a case under IPC, Information Technology and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act provisions, he added

