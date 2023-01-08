e-Paper Get App
Thane: 2 Central Railways lady ticket checkers save a passenger's life

The incident happened on Saturday, January 7 in a train near Thane station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
The 19 year old girl saved by the 2 lady ticket checkers | FPJ
Thane: Alertness of two Central Railway lady ticket checkers saved the life of a 19 year old female passenger. The incident happened on Saturday, January 7 in a train near Thane station.

The passenger got severe pain while travelling in local train near Thane railway station. Ticket checker Deepa Vaidya and Jain Marcella were checking tickets in the same train. Following their discovery of the information, they immediately sprung into action, calling the station master at Thane to arrange for a wheelchair before taking the woman to the emergency medical clinic at Thane's platform number one. 

As the condition  of the passenger was critical they rushed her to civil hospital  with help of GRP and another passenger  who also helped our staffs as he saw that  our lady staffs were doing their best  for the  passenger.

"As the  passenger had some medical history, she was admitted to ICU at civil hospital and it was revealed  that she got a mild attack, her parents were informed  her mother reached the hospital and thank both our lady ticket checking staff and the railway  administration  for their quick action, later in the evening  her mother called up our staff Jain Marcella and informed  she is doing  well and will be undergoing a surgery, she was very grateful  to both our staffs" said an official of CR.

