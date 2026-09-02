Thane: 192 Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav Mandap Applications Pending As Civic Approval Delays Mount

Festive committees in Thane face uncertainty as civic clearances for temporary mandaps remain pending ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 2, 2026: A wave of uncertainty has swept across festive committees in Thane as administrative backlogs at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) delay official permits for temporary pavilions (mandaps).

According to official figures released by the civic body on September 1, a staggering 192 applications for Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations remain pending, leaving organisers scrambling to make last-minute arrangements.

With Dahi Handi just three days away, only 28 of the 55 applications submitted across the city's 10 ward committees have been cleared. The offline-heavy submission process has further slowed operations—50 applications were filed manually in person, while only five were logged through the civic portal.

A similar bottleneck faces Ganeshotsav organisers; out of 174 applications filed through August 31 (111 online and 63 offline), the municipality has granted permission to just nine groups, leaving 165 applications unresolved.

Organisers Raise Concerns

The delay has raised serious concerns among local festival organisers who are running out of time to construct stages and ensure basic public safety measures.

"With Dahi Handi just days away and Ganeshotsav approaching, our preparation timeline is severely compromised," said a representative from a local public festival committee in Thane.

"We have submitted all required documentation, yet we are left waiting for clearances. Without official mandap permits, we cannot finalise stage setup, arrange temporary electricity connections, or coordinate local traffic management safely."

Ward-Level Clearance Figures

Ward-level figures highlight uneven clearance rates across the municipality. In Majiwada-Manpada, which logged the highest number of Ganeshotsav applications at 33 (13 online and 20 offline), not a single permit has been issued.

Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar Nagar faces an identical situation, with zero approvals granted out of 24 applications. For Dahi Handi, Vagle Ward received 10 applications with six approved, while areas like Diva received zero clearances despite receiving applications.

Civic Officials Cite Inspections

"While safety audits and site inspections naturally take time, we are working round the clock to clear all compliant pending files as quickly as possible to ensure celebrations proceed without disruption," said a senior civic official from the Thane Municipal Corporation, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

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Civic officials maintain that mandatory site safety inspections and traffic clearance checks are ongoing, but festive committees warn that continued delays could disrupt the region's most celebrated seasonal traditions.

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