 Thane: 19-Year-Old Man From Jharkhand Dies By Suicide After Family Delays His Marriage Plans
Thane: 19-Year-Old Man From Jharkhand Dies By Suicide After Family Delays His Marriage Plans

A 19-year-old man from Jharkhand allegedly died by suicide in Thane, Maharashtra, due to mental stress over his family’s insistence on postponing his marriage until he turned 21. The youth, who wished to marry a girl from his native place, was found hanging at home on November 30. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 19-Year-Old Man From Jharkhand Dies By Suicide After Family Delays His Marriage Plans | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, apparently due to mental stress over his family's insistence on postponing his marriage, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on November 30 in the Dombivli area here, they said.

The man, originally from Jharkhand, was in love with a girl from his native place and wished to marry her.

However, his family had asked him to wait till he reached the legally permissible age of 21 for marriage, which allegedly caused him emotional distress, an official from Manpada police station said.

On November 30, the man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a scarf, he said.

His family later rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe into the incident, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

