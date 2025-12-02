 Mumbai: Bullet Train Project Under Scrutiny After Air Pollution Norms Found Flouted At BKC Site; BMC Sends Show Cause Notice
Mumbai: Bullet Train Project Under Scrutiny After Air Pollution Norms Found Flouted At BKC Site; BMC Sends Show Cause Notice

Mumbai's bullet train site at BKC received a show-cause notice from BMC for violating GRAP 4 anti-pollution norms. Inspections found no misting machines, mandatory for dust suppression. NHSRCL claims compliance, stating 85 per cent excavation is complete. This highlights enforcement challenges amid poor air quality concerns.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Excavation in progress at the BKC station site for India’s first Bullet Train project, 100 feet below ground | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s ongoing battle against deteriorating air quality took another serious turn after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) flying squads detected violations at one of the city’s most high-profile infrastructure projects, the bullet train construction site at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The inspection was part of the enforcement drive under GRAP 4, a stringent anti-pollution protocol that remained in effect across Mumbai until December 1.

Under GRAP 4, all construction sites are mandated to follow a detailed list of 28 guidelines designed to curb dust generation and minimise emissions. These include the installation of water sprinklers, misting machines and mist guns to control airborne particles. Construction agencies are also required to prepare an Environmental Management Plan, use green cloth, jute sheets, or metal covers at least 25 feet high around the worksite, and install radar-based sensor monitoring systems to track pollution levels in real time.

Air Pollution Norms Flouted At BKC Bullet Train Project Site

However, during their inspection on Friday, BMC officials found several irregularities at the BKC bullet train site. “We noticed the absence of misting machines and other dust-suppression systems that are mandatory under GRAP 4,” an official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Following the violations, the civic body issued a show-cause notice to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), seeking an explanation within seven days. The notice also directs the agency to immediately correct the lapses to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the area.

NHSRCL Maintains Full Compliance

Meanwhile, NHSRCL officials maintained that they were fully compliant with all environmental norms and guidelines. Speaking to HT, one official insisted that the organisation had been proactive in taking dust-mitigation measures at the BKC station site. “We will ensure that all dust-control equipment, including mist guns, is fully operational. Over 85 per cent of the excavation work has already been completed, and we are currently focused only on base slab casting. We will continue to follow every instruction issued by the local authorities and make sure that construction does not contribute to air pollution,” the official said.

The discovery of violations at such a major national infrastructure project has raised concerns about broader enforcement challenges across Mumbai, especially during a time when the city’s air quality has repeatedly dipped into the poor and very poor categories. Civic authorities have intensified monitoring of dozens of construction sites, emphasising strict compliance with GRAP norms to protect public health.

