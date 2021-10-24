Thane: 19-year-old boy electrocuted by decoration lights installed for Navratri

Thane: A 19-year-old boy was electrocuted outside a building in Diva. He got electrocuted due to the decoration lights installed during the Navratri and Dussehra festivals. The Mumbra police have registered a case of negligence case against unknown people and are further investigating the matter.

The police said the deceased, identified as Sabil Sudhama Sahu, (19) is a resident of Kandivali Mumbai who recently shifted to Diva. The incident took place at Maitri park, Omkar Nagar, Diva. On October 8, at around 9:30 pm Sahu was standing outside his residence when he was electrocuted due to the light installed in the building.

Manoj Ravindra Padi (31), a resident of Maitri park said the Maitri Rahivashi Sangh had decorated the buildings with lights on the occasion of the Navratri and Dussehra festivals. "The lights were not installed properly due to which Sahu was electrocuted and later succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The Mumbra police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a negligence case against an unknown person. Further investigation is going on in the incident," said a police officer.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 08:12 PM IST