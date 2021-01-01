Thane: 19-year-old arrested for stealing 24 mobiles worth Rs 76,000

Thane: Kasarwadavli police arrested an accused who had stolen 24 mobiles worth Rs 76,000 from a mobile shop in Thane.

"The accused has been identified as Yash Dashrath Gaikwad, 19, who has been arrested by the police for breaking into a mobile shop and stealing 24 mobile phones worth Rs.76,000. The incident took place on December 25, following the police case on the next day at Kasarwadavli police station," said an official.

"Following the investigation and tip-off from a source, the accused was caught by laying a trap at Anand Nagar area in Thane on December 29. All the phones were seized from the accused following the arrest," added the official.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused who is a resident of Majiwada, Thane has been sent to police custody till January 4.

Further probe is on.