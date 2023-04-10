Thane: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted by cousin; case registered

Representative Image |

Thane: In a shocking incident in Shil-Daighar area of Thane district a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at a relative's house. The incident took place on Thursday and the Shil-Daighar police registered a case against the victim's cousin on Saturday.

Sachin Gawde, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station, said, "The girl belonged to a poor family of Bihar. Since her father could not afford her education, he sent her to relative's house in Shil- Daighar area a few months ago. Her cousin, however, sexually assaulted her. She then informed her father who then decided to come to Shil-Daighar to take her back to Bihar. However, on Thursday the girl hung herself."

Gawde further added, "The victim's father came to know about her suicide on Friday evening after which he came to us on Saturday and lodged a complaint with us. Our investigations are on."