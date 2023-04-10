 Thane: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted by cousin; case registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted by cousin; case registered

Thane: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted by cousin; case registered

The incident took place on Thursday and the Shil-Daighar police registered a case against the victim's cousin on Saturday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: In a shocking incident in Shil-Daighar area of Thane district a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at a relative's house. The incident took place on Thursday and the Shil-Daighar police registered a case against the victim's cousin on Saturday. 

Sachin Gawde, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station, said, "The girl belonged to a poor family of Bihar. Since her father could not afford her education, he sent her to  relative's house in Shil- Daighar area a few months ago. Her cousin, however, sexually assaulted her.  She then informed her father who then decided to come to Shil-Daighar to take her back to Bihar. However, on Thursday the girl hung herself."

Gawde further added, "The victim's father came to know about her suicide on Friday evening after which he came to us on Saturday and lodged a complaint with us. Our investigations are on." 

Read Also
Thane: 23-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor on the pretext of marriage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted by cousin; case registered

Thane: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted by cousin; case registered

​Palghar: Contractor found overcharging parking fees during annual Kelwe Fair

​Palghar: Contractor found overcharging parking fees during annual Kelwe Fair

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC bus rides to cost more, fares of AC buses to be slashed

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC bus rides to cost more, fares of AC buses to be slashed

Palghar: Collector office goes paperless with implementation of e-office management system

Palghar: Collector office goes paperless with implementation of e-office management system

2008 Malegaon blast trial: Warrant against ex-ATS officer for not being present to testify in court

2008 Malegaon blast trial: Warrant against ex-ATS officer for not being present to testify in court