 Thane: 16-Yr-Old Hangs Self In Dombivli After Father Denies Permission To Download Snapchat
PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Thane: 16-Yr-Old Hangs Self In Dombivli After Father Denies Her To Download Snapchat | Representational Image

Thane: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district after her father asked her not to download a messaging app on her mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday night at Nilje in Dombivli area, they said.

Girl Was Denied To Download Snapchat On Her Phone

The girl had downloaded the Snapchat application on her mobile phone. Her father asked her not to do so, which angered her, an official from Manpada police station said.

Girl Hanged Herself From Ceiling

The girl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of a bedroom in her house on Friday night, he said, adding the family found her dead the next day.

After being alerted, the police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

