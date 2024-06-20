Maharashtra Shocker: 46-Year-Old Man Brutally Killed In Thane For Opposing To His Daughter's Relationship With Accused

Representative pic

Thane: In a shocking incident coming to light from Thane district of Maharashtra, a 46-yr-old man was allegedly brutally murdered by a group of three men. Reports said that the victim had denied approval for his daughter's relationship with one of the accused. The argument reportedly took an ugly turn leading to the gruesome crime. The incident was reported in Titwala. The victim has been identified as Zakir Mia. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, amid Eid celebrations.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, "The incident occurred on Eid when Zakir Mia’s family was celebrating the festival. Around 11:30am, the three men entered Zakir’s three-story apartment, shouting derogatory remarks at him. They then assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, according to a police officer."

This is second such gruesome murder being reported within a span of a week in Maharashtra. Remember, in a tragic and shocking incident in Vasai, a young woman was brutally killed with a spanner (wrench) by her boyfriend in the middle of a busy road on Tuesday (June 18) morning in Chinchpada. The brutality was captured in CCTV cameras. The footage showed the 29-year-old assailant repeatedly striking the victim on her head and chest. In between attacking the girl mercilessly, the accused also yells at her and is believed to have said, "kyun kiya aisa mere saath". (Why did you do this to me?).