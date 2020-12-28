Thane: 16-year-old girl drowns while saving mother, sister in Dombivli

The victims monther and sister have been identified as Geeta Shetty and Pari Shetty and they were rescued successfully.

"The younger sister of the victim first accidentally fell into the water, following the same, mother Geeta went forward trying to rescue her daughter. As Lavanya was aware that her mother did not know to swim, she stepped forward to save both of them. However, the victim managed to save her mother and younger sister, but caught into the flow of water and drowned," added a police official.

A case has been registered at Manpada police station in Mumbai. While a rescue operation was carried to find the victim following the alert call from the locals. However, it was called off on late evening due to darkness.

"The rescue operation again continued on Monday and during morning hours the body of the victim was recovered and sent to Rukminibai bai hospital for postmortem. An accidental death report has been registered as in the case," informed police official.

According to one of the family members of the deceased, the photo of Lavanya shared on social media was clicked few days back at the same spot, where the incident occured.