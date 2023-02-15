Thane: 13-year-old dies of heat stroke in Kalyan school | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

Thane: A Class 7 student of Siddharth Vidyamandir School in Kalyan East died of heatstroke on Tuesday. Aftab Syed collapsed after coming home and was rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn’t be revived.

Senior Police Inspector of Kolsewadi police station, Mahendra Deshmukh said the students were building mud forts on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti and were bringing soil from the hilly areas near the school. After returning home, though, he collapsed. “We are investigating the matter,” he said. The school administration refused to talk about the incident and called it a “tragedy”.

