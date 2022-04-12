Six succumb to heat strokes in Maharashtra; 111 cases reported

The state health department has reported six heat stroke deaths across Maharashtra in the last one week – four deaths were reported in Nagpur, and one each in Hingoli, Osmanabad, Jalgaon, Akola.

While all the six deaths have been confirmed as being related to heat stroke by the district death committees, nearly 111 people have been hospitalised.



Health experts said the number of deaths is a matter of concern as the temperature will continue to surge in the coming days.

Heatstroke or hyperthermia is heat-related illness, with abnormally elevated temperatures accompanied by physical symptoms, including changes in the functioning of the nervous system.

North India is likely to get relief from heat wave for some days due to cloudy weather. RK Jenamani, DGM, IMD, said, "Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3°C and heatwave will remit."

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several south Indian states until April 15. As per the latest forecast by the MeT departmentKerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and union territory Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall during the next three days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:20 PM IST