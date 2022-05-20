Thane: 11th Property Expo 2022 organized at Lal chowki in Kalyan West

After over two years in lockdown and market collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sectors are now gaining momentum. People's financial conditions are recovering as the situation is returning to normal. Following this, CREDAI- MCHI Kalyan-Dombivali has organised the 11th Property Expo from May 19 to 22, 2022 at Lal chowki in Kalyan West.

The aim of the property exhibition is to provide smart home buyers with all the real estate related facilities at attractive deals under one roof.

Urban development and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, Panchayat Raj minister Kapil Patil, minister of state for housing Dr Jitendra Awhad, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MLA Ravindra Chavan, Thane district Collector Rajesh Narvekar, MLA Kalyan West Vishwanath Bhoir, MLA from East Kalyan Ganpat Gaikwad and MLA from Kalyan Grameen Pramod Patil were some of the dignitaries present during the inauguration of the property exhibition. Atul Rathi, general manager of SBI, RBO Thane Central was the special guest at the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathi said, "The affordable housing sector has gained momentum due to various government initiatives and industries under the housing department. The realty sector is booming with government policies and initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Credit-Link Subsidy Scheme and easy access to finance which is driving the demand for affordable housing."

Referring to the role of State Bank of India as a strategic partner for home loans given the multi-faceted real estate development of Kalyan-Dombivali, Atul Rathi said that the bank provides customers with easy home loans, a transparent transaction process, accessible legal aid and the latest technology and sustainable and creative solutions which contribute significantly to the development.

Through this exhibition, SBI has expressed its commitment to fulfilling the dream of a 'sweet home' for many families and it has appealed to all the aspiring home buyers from all parts of the city to visit the exhibition.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:33 PM IST