Thane: 10 girders installed at Diva railway station overbridge | FPJ

The Central Railway is targeting to complete the work of the crucial Diva railway station Road Over Bridges (ROBs) by June 2023 as 10 girders were installed on Sunday. The rest of the five girders will be placed next month.

Two sets of girders – five girders in each – one of 30 metres and another of 24 metres were placed over rail lines during two blocks. The first block was from 1.30am-4.30am on Sunday on 5th, 6th, up-fast and other lines between Dombivli and Thane. The second block was from 9am-2pm on the common loop and other lines between Diva and Thane.

TMC, Central Railway building ROBs in collaboration

A senior official of CR said, “Out of 3 spans of the road-over-bridge falling in the railway area, two-span girders have been installed, 10 in total. The concrete and surfacing work will be carried out once girder launching is completed.”

Work in the railway area (above the track) is being carried out by the railway and Thane Municipal corporation is supposed to construct the approach road in the civil area.

Thane Municipal corporation official said “The work of the approach road is 20% complete and we are targeting to complete the rest by end of this year.”

Construction of ROBs essential to stop people from crossing tracks

The plan is to replace the level crossing, spanning all eight lines, at Diva station with a road overbridge. It remains one of the busiest pedestrian-heavy level crossing gates and opens about 35 times a day on average.

According to sources, more than 100 people have lost their lives while crossing the railway track in the last 10 years.

Construction of ROBs have been prioritised across the entire suburban section. “ROBs not only prevent track deaths but also help improve punctuality. We are working in close coordination with the concerned municipality for early completion of the project,” the official said.