Central Railway's Mumbai division saves ₹556.56 crores in fuel costs due to electrification

Indian Railways is working to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030, said an official from Central Railway.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway's Mumbai division saves ₹556.56 crores in fuel costs due to electrification | Representative Image/ Cimechel.com

The Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division is saving 1.64 lakh tonne in carbon footprints annually with 100% electrification of the entire route and Rs556.56 crore annually due to the reduction in fuel cost.

The CR operates 42 pairs of long-distance trains from CSMT, seven from Dadar and 30 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Among these, four trains are currently being operated through diesel locomotives including Vidar express, Devgiri express, Tutari express and Panvel Nanded express. Rest are running with electric locomotives.

“Indian Railways is working to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030. Railways is guided by a holistic vision of being an environmentally friendly, efficient, cost-effective, punctual and modern carrier of passengers,” said an official of CR.

Advantages of electrification

Advantages of electrification |

First electric train between VT (now CSMT) and Kurla

The first electric train ran in India between the then Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kurla on the Harbour line on February 3, 1925. The section was electrified on 1,500 Volt DC.

The conversion of DC traction on the Mumbai Division of Central Railway to AC traction began in 2001 and progressively, without significant disturbance to the lifeline of the nation, suburban services, was completed in 2016.

It has overcome the challenges of conversion of DC-AC Traction, Ghat sections, etc, over the years. This also resulted in a capacity enhancement of 33% as 9-car services were converted to 12-car on the suburban section.

